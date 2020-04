THE TAILOR MADE COLLECTIONS

Three collections are available as a starting point for the Tailor Made Programme, and each is closely connected to Ferrari’s DNA

These collections – Scuderia, Classica and Inedita – reflect the sporting soul, the heritage and the innovation of the brand respectively. Ferrari customers can then take inspiration from one or more of these collections, adapting the various elements according to their tastes. Customers are given maximum freedom of choice with regard to the combinations they use, enabling an unprecedented level of exclusivity to be achieved, with a range of new solutions and innovative materials to choose from – the result of continuous experimentation and the influence of new trends from outside the automotive industry.