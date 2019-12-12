THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

CLINT WILFRED

I begin by conveying my appreciation for giving me an opportunity to serve as the President of this prestigious car club in UAE.



I am following the paved way of great personalities that have lead this club since its inception in 2008.



In the foremost place, its the Cavallino Rampante that connects us all. The club and its activities are an extension of this lifestyle brand reflecting the passion that we all share. Club’s activities serve as a purpose to sustain our motivation and love for Ferrari, this job being clone well so far by the past presidents, from Fred Kamperman to Tani Hanna. I believe that me and my board will be persistent in pursuing this goal.



There will be several opportunities for us to get together and enjoy activities together as friends, this would include community outreach for car lovers at large.



For our current members and perspective members, it is my assurance that the intention of this board is to grow the club and enrich its membership experience and related activities. We seek greater collaboration and meaningful partnerships with our related associates and brand collaborators.



I look forward to a successful term as President and invite each of you to participate, but most importantly become involved to cherish the Ferrari lifestyle.



Forza FOCUAE Forza Ferrari