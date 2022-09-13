  • Store

UNLIKE ANY OTHER

The Ferrari Purosangue is the first ever four-door, four-seater car in Ferrari’s history, but models with two rear seats have played a significant role in the company’s strategy since the very beginning.

FERRARI PUROSANGUE

The Ferrari Purosangue is the first ever four-door, four-seater car in Ferrari’s history, but models with two rear seats have played a significant role in the company’s strategy since the very beginning. Now, in the culmination of 75 years of leading-edge research, Ferrari has created a unique car and the encapsulation of the Prancing Horse’s DNA, where performance, driving pleasure and comfort coexist in perfect harmony. And that’s why this new model was called Ferrari Purosangue – Italian for thoroughbred.
  • V12 65°
    ENGINE
  • 725cv
    MAXIMUM POWER
    Close
    Close
    Close


        Partners
        • ADLER
        • AGP
        • APTIV
        • ART
        • ASK
        • BOSCH
        • BREMBO
        • BRIDGESTONE
        • BURMESTER
        • CPC
        • FAURECIA
        • FICOMIRRORS
        • FONTANA
        • HELLA
        • IBER OLEFF
        • LEAR
        • MAGNA TS
        • MAHLE
        • MARELLI
        • METHODE
        • MICHELIN
        • MTA
        • MULTIMATIC
        • OMR
        • POLTRONA FRAU
        • SHELL
        • SOLVAY
        • STR
        • VALEO
        • ZF
        • Powertrain
        • CHASSIS AND BODY
        • Design
        • Aerodynamics
        • VEHICLE DYNAMICS
        • interior
        • Technical Specifications
        • Media Gallery
        • Partners