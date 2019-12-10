    The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed in excess of 330 km/h

    Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

    The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano was designed with several specific objectives in mind: to increase driving pleasure, to guarantee performance (courtesy of technology transfers from the F1 single-seaters), and to ensure comfort, ergonomics and safety. The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed in excess of 330 km/h. The car takes its name from the Fiorano circuit Ferrari uses to hone the performance of its track and road cars. ‘GTB’ stands for Gran Turismo Berlinetta, after the most famous Ferrari berlinettas ever built, and ’599′ is the displacement of the V12 engine divided by 10.

    Lu Hao, the first Chinese artist to work with Ferrari, created this special model decorated with Song Dynasty Ge Kiln pottery patterns. The innovative appearance of this unique model blends classic Chinese elements with Ferrari distinctive features.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 366.08 cu in
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 620 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7600 rpm
    • >205 mph
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length183.7in
    • Overall width77.2in
    • Height52.6in
    • Wheelbase108.3in
    • Front track66.5in
    • Rear track63.7in
    • Dry weight3482 lb*
    • Kerb weight3722 lb*
    • Boot (trunk) capacity11.3 cu ft
    • Fuel tank capacity27.7 US gal (23.1 UK gal)
    • Weight distribution47%/53% front/rear
    Brakes
    • Front13.9 x 1.3in
    • Rear12.9 x 1.1in
    Engine
    • Type65° V12
    • Bore/stroke3.62 x 2.96in
    • Unit displacement30.51 cuin
    • Total displacement366.08 cuin
    • Compression ratio11.2:1
    • Maximum power456 kW (620 CV) at 7600 rpm
    • Maximum torque608 Nm (448 lbft) at 5600 rpm
    • Maximum revs per minute8400 rpm (with limiter)
    • Specific output103 CV/I
    Transmission and gearbox
    • Transmission and gearboxManual or F1; 6-gears+Reverse
    Electronic controls
    • Electronic controlsTyres pressure and Temperature
    • Electronic controlsMonitoring System TPTMS
    • Electronic controlsControl for Stability and Traction with F1-Trac
    Tyres
    • Front245/40 19”
    • Rear305/35 20”
    Suspensions
    • SuspensionMagnetoreological
    • Suspensiondamping control SCM
    Performance
    • Maximum speedover 205 mph
    • 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph)3.7s
    • 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph)11s
    Fuel consumption
    • Combined17.9 l/100km
    Co2 emissions
    • Combined401g/km
    Note
    • *European market version manual gearbox
