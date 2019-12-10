Ferrari
    An evolution of the 330 P2, the Ferrari 330 P3 featured a new tubular chassis with a fibreglass tub

    Ferrari 330 P3

    An evolution of the 330 P2, the P3 featured a new tubular chassis with a fibreglass tub: the engine and gearbox were an integral part of the structure, enhancing its rigidity. Compared to the unit used on the P2, the V12 engine was almost 30 kg thanks to redesigned cylinder heads, and a new Lucas injection system in place of the usual battery of Weber carburettors. The car’s most important wins were racked up by Parkes/Scarfiotti at Spa and by Surtees/Parkes at the 1000 km of Monza.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3967.44 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 309 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8000 rpm
    • 310 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio10.5 : 1
    • Maximum power309 kW (420 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre106hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 114litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider, berlinetta
    • Length4170mm
    • Width1780mm
    • Height950mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1462mm
    • Rear track1431mm
    • Weight851kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed310km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

