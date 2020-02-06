In 1992 the Scuderia drivers were Jean Alesi and new-entry Ivan Capelli.

The single-seater F92 A was a completely new project. It had new air inlets, separated from the car’s body and some sort of double-underbody underneath the sides. It wasn’t fitted with active suspension, a solution introduced in F1 by Lotus 91 in the year 1982, which allowed keeping a consistent set up when the car was in movement. And this was why Williams dominated the Championship with Nigel Mansell, who won the Title with five races to go. For Ferrari it was a season to forget. The car wasn’t perfect and Nicola Larini replaced Capelli in the last two races. No wins and only 21 points in the Constructors’ Championship.