Zhou Guanyu and Antonio Giovinazzi are reserve drivers for Scuderia Ferrari HP

The Chinese driver returns to Maranello having previously spent four seasons with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. The Italian is reconfirmed in the role

Zhou Guanyu is taken on as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP alongside Antonio Giovinazzi who continues in this role. For the Chinese driver, it is something of a homecoming, as he spent four years with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 2015 to 2018. Zhou is the first driver from China to compete in Formula 1, racing for Alfa Romeo Racing in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, staying with the team under its Kick Sauber name in 2024. He has taken part in 68 Grands Prix, scored 16 points and twice set the race fastest lap.

Career. Born in Shanghai on 30 May 1999, Zhou joined the Ferrari Academy in 2015, at the end of his time racing karts. While based in Maranello, he competed in Formula 4 and Formula 3. He and Ferrari went their separate ways at the end of 2018, before he made his Formula 2 debut, a category in which he won five times, with 20 podium finishes over three seasons, prior to landing a Formula 1 drive.

Work colleagues. Zhou shares the reserve driver role with Antonio Giovinazzi, who has worked with Scuderia Ferrari HP since 2017. The Italian will also continue to race in the World Endurance Championship in the number 51 Ferrari 499P, with which he won the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours.