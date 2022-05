Today’s free practice for the Turkish Grand Prix was run in the wet and although the rain eased off halfway through the session, it did not dry out enough for the drivers to try the slick tyres. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the fourth and fifth fastest times respectively, the Spaniard posting a 1’31”262 and the Monegasque a 1’31”543. Between them they did 40 laps, 22 for Sainz and 18 for Leclerc.