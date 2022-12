February 14 next year will be a special day for lovers…of the Scuderia, as Ferrari’s 2023 car will be launched on St. Valentine’s Day. Going by the project number 675, with its official designation to be revealed at a later date, the new car will be taking part in the 73rd year of the Formula 1 World Championship. For the third consecutive year, driving duties will fall to the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.