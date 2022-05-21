Quali Recap: Charles on pole yet again! Carlos third

Temperature: air 34, track 46





Q1. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz wait a few minutes before taking to the track. They are both on Soft tyres and post times of 1’19”861 and 1’19”892 to get through to the next phase.





Q2. Once again, both Ferrari drivers wait a few minutes before leaving the garage. They go out on used Softs: Leclerc posts a 1’19”969, Carlos a 1’20”386. The Monegasque sits out the rest of this phase, while Carlos does another run and goes second quickest in 1’19”453.





Q3. Charles and Carlos go out on new Soft tyres. The Spaniard sets a time of 1’19”423, but Charles has a spin and pits to take on another set of new Softs, as does his team-mate. Charles stays focused and crosses the line in 1’18”750, the only driver to get under the 1 minute 19 second barrier. Carlos improves to 1’19”166 and will start from third place tomorrow. This is Charles’ 13th pole and the 234th for Ferrari.