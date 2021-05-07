Free practice 1: Carlos and Charles on track with Hard and Medium tyres

In the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers were fifth fastest with Charles Leclerc and sixth with Carlos Sainz.

Two compounds. The drivers started off on the Hard tyres, before fitting the Mediums in the last part of the session, which is when they set their best times. Charles stopped the clocks in 1’18”996, completing 25 laps while Carlos ran 22 laps with a best time of 1’19”020.

Second hour. This afternoon, the second session begins at 15 local time.