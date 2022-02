The organisation of the Gestione Sportiva is strengthened with the arrival of Luigi Centenari, who as from today, takes on the role of head of Finance and F1 Financial Regulations, joining from the GT department where he was Head of Sales, Marketing and Manufacturing Finance.

Enrico Racca now heads up the Scuderia’s Supply Chain & Manufacturing department, a position previously held, up until 10 January, by Gianmaria Fulgenzi, who is now in charge of the company’s Product Development.