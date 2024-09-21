Quali recap: Charles ninth, Carlos tenth

It’s time for Singapore Grand Prix qualifying. At the Marina Bay Circuit, air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 32.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on new Soft tyres right from the first run. The Monegasque laps in 1’30”896, the Spaniard posts a 1’30”988. On his second run on the same compound, Leclerc gets down to 1’30”786, but Sainz does not improve. They both take on new Softs but Charles doesn’t need to close the gap, while Carlos gets through with a 1’30”670.

Q2. Charles sticks with the tyres he used at the end of Q1, while Carlos takes a new set of Softs. Leclerc posts a 1’30”289 while Sainz sets a time of 1’30”580. They both fit a new set, with the former getting down to 1’29”787, the latter to 1’30”108 as the make the cut to the final phase.

Q3. Both Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers have two sets of new Softs available. They leave the garage, but Carlos comes out of the final corner and hits the barriers, bringing out the red flag. There will be time for just one more run, with only Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg having set a time prior to Sainz’s crash. Charles posts a 1’30”119, but his time is cancelled for exceeding track limits at turn 2. It means the Ferraris will both start from the fifth row of the grid.