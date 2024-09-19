Carlos: “I want to make it two in a row here in Singapore”

In today’s press meeting, Carlos Sainz spoke about how he has prepared for the Singapore Grand Prix, which gets underway tomorrow with the first two free practice sessions. “I’ve spent time in the simulator, as always, but I’ve also studied in detail how we executed last year’s race. The aim is clear – to do it again.”

Determined. The Spaniard is raring to go this weekend: “unlike Baku, I really like the Marina Bay circuit a lot and I can’t wait to get out on track to see how competitive we are. On this circuit, it’s important to do as much running as possible to get to grips with the track and then you have to prepare well for qualifying, as grid position can make the difference between fighting for the win and having to settle for points,” explained Carlos. “Once again, the smallest details can make the difference” he continued. “And we have prepared very well for this weekend.”