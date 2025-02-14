Scuderia Ferrari HP announces Ambipar as Team Partner

Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce a new partnership with Ambipar, a global leader in environmental solutions, as a Team Partner. This collaboration reinforces Ferrari’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

“The environment and education are fundamental to our future, and this new partnership with Ambipar underscores the commitment of Scuderia Ferrari HP to the sustainability field,” commented Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer. “We are enthusiastic about to collaborate with a global leader in environmental solutions, as we believe that such collaborations are essential for promoting change.”

Through this alliance, Scuderia Ferrari HP will integrate innovative environmental solutions, furthering its mission to lead in sustainability within motorsport.



