Scuderia Ferrari HP announces a multi-year partnership with Chivas Regal as Official Team Partner

THE PARTNERSHIP UNITES TWO ICONIC HERITAGE BRANDS, AND A SHARED COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE, WITH THE AIM OF BRINGING MOTOR RACING’S TOP CATEGORY TO A WHOLE NEW AUDIENCE

Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Chivas Regal, the luxury Scotch whisky, who becomes an Official Team Partner, ahead of next weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.



Through this partnership, Scuderia Ferrari HP and Chivas Regal will run activations that aim to give a whole new category of fans a look behind the scenes at Formula 1, shining a light on life off the track, with immersive experiences and exclusive content.



The partnership will also be used as a powerful platform for Chivas Regal to raise awareness about the dangers of drink-driving, to drive positive impact amongst a global audience of passionate racing enthusiasts.

Frédéric Vasseur - Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

We are pleased to announce our partnership with Chivas Regal, with whom we share the values of striving for excellence, attention to detail and craftsmanship, founded on years of tradition, while constantly evolving. Together, we share the desire to progress and set the benchmark in our respective fields of endeavour. I look forward to working with Chivas Regal in a partnership that will be beneficial for both brands.



Lorenzo Giorgetti - Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer

We are delighted to announce the partnership with Chivas Regal, a dynamic brand entering the world of top-level motorsport for the first time, in collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari HP. We will work together on exciting and innovative activations to bring Formula 1 even closer to its fans, expanding the Scuderia Ferrari HP fan base and that of our sport in general.



Jean-Etienne Gourgues - Chairman & CEO of Chivas Brothers

This partnership marks a significant gear shift as we accelerate into a new era in sports culture for Chivas Regal. Since its foundation, Scuderia Ferrari HP has been a true pioneer at the forefront of culture, making it the perfect partner for us to usher in this new chapter. In the fast-moving world of Formula 1, success is a team effort – something that sits at the heart of Chivas Regal’s mission of ‘I Rise, We Rise’. We are passionate about using this new platform to engage today’s growing and increasingly diverse community of racing fans in the 2025 season and beyond, and leveraging the collective reach of our brands to ensure motorsport fans around the world know to never, ever, drink and drive.