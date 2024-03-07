Free practice 1: Charles fifth, Carlos sixth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth quickest respectively in the first free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

48 laps. The Monegasque and the Spaniard both started the session on Hard tyres as they assessed the track and cleared away the sand that had accumulated on the surface in the past few months. Leclerc did a 1’30”935 and Carlos a 1’31”526. They then pitted for Softs and upped the pace, setting their best times of 1’30”030 and 1’30”164 respectively. Towards the end of the hour they again ran with used Hard tyres and a higher fuel load. They each completed 24 laps.