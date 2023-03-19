Race recap: Carlos sixth, Charles seventh

The second round of the Formula 1 World Championship gets underway at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. It’s night time and the race is run under floodlights. Temperatures: air 25°; track 31°.

Start. Charles make the most of his Softs to go from 12th to ninth, but Carlos lost a place to Lance Stroll.

Lap 7. Leclerc tucks in behind Pierre Gasly and passes him at turn 1 to go eighth behind Lewis Hamilton.

Lap 9. At the same place, Charles deals with Hamilton and is seventh, with Esteban Ocon now the driver in front of him.

Lap 13. Leclerc passes Ocon with Sainz ahead of him. Stroll pits for tyres and the Ferraris are fourth and fifth.

Lap 15. Carlos has a 2.7 second stop for Hard tyres and rejoins ninth, overcutting Stroll.

Lap 17. Charles also pits for Hards in 2.1 and he too manages to stay ahead of Stroll. The Ferraris are seventh and eighth.

Lap 18. Stroll stops on track, bringing out the Safety Car. The cars that have yet to pit, can change tyres losing only half the usual time. Carlos is fifth, Charles seventh.

Lap 23. At the restart, Hamilton on Medium tyres, gets ahead of Carlos.

Finish. The race ends without further drama. Sainz is sixth ahead of Leclerc. Next round in two weeks time in Australia.



