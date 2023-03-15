Between the walls of Jeddah for the first street race of the year

The second race of the season takes place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, billed as “the fastest street circuit in the world.” It has 27 corners, the highest number of any track on the calendar and is 6.1 kilometres-long, also making it the longest street circuit in Formula 1. Even though it is a temporary facility, some parts of the track, along the Jeddah seafront, are permanent.

At dusk or later. Every track session starts at dusk or at night time. Qualifying and the race therefore take place under floodlights when track temperature is much lower than during free practice 1 and 3, which begin as the sun starts to set. The track features a mix of long wide corners taken at very high speeds and narrow, twisty sections, meaning the drivers are kept very busy. The track surface provides a decent level of grip, but without being too abrasive. One can rely on the track conditions evolving considerably over the weekend, with a one-stop tyre strategy being the most likely.

DRS zones. There are three DRS zones: between turns 20 and 22; between 24 and 27 and on the start-finish straight, which means there are plenty of overtaking opportunities, unusual for a street circuit. The action starts on Friday with two free practice sessions at 16.30 and 20 local (14.30 and 18 CET), while Saturday features free practice 3 at 16.30 (14.30 CET), followed by qualifying at 20 (18 CET) the same time the race gets underway on Sunday. Drivers will cover 50 laps, equivalent to 308.45 km.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

"We came away from the Grand Prix in Bahrain with a first picture of the strengths and weaknesses of our car and useful pointers for making progress. Comparing the SF-23’s qualifying and race performance, there’s still some room to improve our Sunday performance. We are working well as a team to extract the maximum from our package both in terms of drivability and reliability. We found the cause of the issue that stopped Charles in Sakhir and will use the third CU on his car, which means that we will take a grid penalty.

The Saudi Arabian track is very different to Bahrain in terms of layout and track surface, and top speed is particularly important. I’m confident that we can have a better weekend here".

Three questions to...

MATTEO TOGNINALLI, HEAD OF TRACK ENGINEERING

1. Saudi Arabia hosts the second round of the season at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. The race is run at night on a very high speed track, with blind corners and walls. What is the plan of action for the weekend to give the drivers everything they need?

"I’ve had this feeling quite often in my career, but I have to admit, this time it’s extra special. I can feel the passion not only from every single employee in Maranello, but also from the tifosi - and it only took me a couple of months to get infected by this passion and excitement. We can’t wait to get the season started".



2. This race comes with a high chance of red flags, Safety Cars and Virtual Safety Cars, so have you prepared for any specific scenarios?

"Testing was good and the three days last week showed that the car is matching our expectations and now we need to continue fine-tuning in order to get the most out of it. One thing is clear: this will be the Championship with the most races ever, so no matter what the result, the title won’t be won or lost in Bahrain".



3. Drivers are often asked what type of track they prefer, but what sort do the engineers like best?

"We know the track pretty well, but the changing air and track temperatures, as well as changing wind conditions, plus the new Pirelli tyres will make it very tricky to get the set-up of the car right, but both Carlos and Charles collected a lot of data during the three test days, so we should be well prepared for a good weekend".

Matteo Togninalli

Nationality: Italian

Born on 27/9/1977

in Berbenno (Italy)

Ferrari Stats

GP contested 1053

Seasons in F1 74

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 242 (22,98%)

Pole positions 242 (22,98%)

Fastest laps 259 (24.60%)

Total podiums 798 (25.26%)

Ferrari Stats Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

GP contested 2

Debut 2021 (C. Leclerc 7th; C. Sainz 8th)

Wins 0

Pole positions 0

Fastest laps 1 (50%)

Total podiums 2 (33.33%)