Free practice 3: Charles sixth, Carlos tenth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were sixth and tenth fastest in the third free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

32 laps. Charles and Carlos waited for a quarter of an hour before heading out on track with Medium tyres. The Monegasque posted a time of 1’31”359, improving to 1’30”601, while the Spaniard did a 1’31”215 followed by a 1’30’828. Then the focus switched to race simulation, keeping the same sets of tyres. Towards the end, both drivers ran with low fuel and Soft tyres to set their best times: 1’29”588 for Charles and 1’29”761 for Carlos. They each completed 16 laps in the session.