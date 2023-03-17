Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos ninth and tenth

Charles Leclerc was ninth fastest for Scuderia Ferrari with team-mate Carlos Sainz tenth in the second free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

57 laps. Both drivers started on the Medium tyres, with Charles doing a 1’30”910 and Carlos a 1’31”080. They switched to the Softs, getting down to 1’30”473 and 1’31”013, improving further to 1’30”341 and 1’30”592. They then reverted to running in race trim with higher fuel loads, once again splitting the work load: Charles ran the Medium compound and Carlos the Soft. In the last few minutes, the Spaniard switched to Mediums for a few laps, completing a total of 29 laps, one more than his team-mate.