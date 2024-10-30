São Paulo, last stop on the American triple-header

Formula 1’s three week triple-header in the Americas comes to an end this weekend. After the United States and Mexico, the teams have now headed south east, travelling to Brazil for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after which there will be just three more rounds this season. This weekend’s race takes place at the Interlagos track, officially known as the Carlos Pace circuit, located in a suburb of the Sao Paulo megalopolis, capital of the eponymous state.

The circuit. Interlagos hosted the first edition of this South American race as a round of the world championship in 1973, the Brazilian Grand Prix, the title by which it was known until it was named after the capital city as from 2021. Interlagos has hosted the majority of the championship races on Brazilian soil, although from 1981 to 1989, it was held on the now abandoned Jacarepagua track on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. The track is one of the favourites among the drivers. The lap begins on a high speed curving straight which leads onto the downhill turn 1, the famous Senna esses, named after the legendary Sao Paulo native, who died thirty years ago in Imola. Next comes the flat out Curva do Sol, leading on to the Reta Oposta, a straight with a DRS zone leading to turn 4, the Descida do Lago, where overtaking is possible and the drivers are subjected to exceptionally high gravitational forces. The track then climbs slightly going into sector 2, the twistiest part of the track, with a sequence running from turn 6, Ferradura, to 11, Mergulho, after which comes the third, very fast sector. The final metres of the lap consist of just one corner, Juncao, leading onto Subida do Boxes and Arquibancadas the finish line, where once again the DRS can be used.

Weather. It can rain quite a lot in November in Sao Paulo and the forecast for the weekend is not looking great. Having said that, the weather at Interlagos can be very changeable, partly because the track is located at a moderate 700 metres above sea level and in the past we have seen very wet sessions followed by bright sunshine, with a track temperature of 40 degrees.

Tyres. The short lap means there are no fewer than 71 laps to be completed in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and if it is dry, then usually it’s a two-stopper, especially as the layout means overtaking is more than feasible. If it rains, or in mixed conditions there’s always the risk of losing count of the number of pit stops…

Programme. After a weekend run to the normal format in Mexico, with the exception of the extended FP2 tyre test, Sao Paulo hosts another Sprint weekend. Therefore, the only free practice session starts at 11.30 local (15.30 CET) on Friday, followed by Sprint Qualifying at 15.30 (19.30 CET). Saturday starts off with the fifth Sprint race of the season at 11.00 (15.00 CET) followed by qualifying at 15.00 (19.00 CET). The Sao Paulo Grand Prix gets underway at 14.00 (18.CET) on Sunday.



