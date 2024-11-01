Free practice: Charles sixth, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were sixth and seventh fastest respectively in the only free practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Jose Carlos Pace circuit in Interlagos.

61 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’12”037 and 1’12”101. In the middle of the hour, they ran with a heavy fuel load before switching to Soft tyres towards the end for qualifying simulation runs. On this compound, Charles posted a 1’11”038 and Carlos did a 1’11”100. The Monegasque completed 31 laps, the Spaniard 30. Sprint Qualifying starts at 15.30 local, (19.30 CET).