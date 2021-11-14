Race recap: Charles fifth, Carlos sixth

Temperature. Air 24, track 50.

Start. A great start for Charles, but Carlos got wheelspin and made contact with Lando Norris, the Englishman coming off worst, picking up a puncture. At turn 3, Leclerc passes Sainz for fourth place.

Lap 2. Lewis Hamilton passes Carlos for fifth. On lap 3, the Englishman also passes Charles. Max Verstappen leads from Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton, Charles and Carlos.

Lap 6. Debris following a collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll brings out the Safety Car.

Lap 9. The race resumes and the positions are unchanged with Charles fifth and Carlos sixth. But just one lap later and the Virtual Safety Car is needed after Mick Schumacher loses his front wing after a collision with Kimi Raikkonen.

Lap 25. Pierre Gasly pits, followed one lap later by Carlos. The Spaniard’s stop is 2.8 seconds and he rejoins in front of the Frenchman with new Mediums.

Lap 27. Charles stops now for 2.2, coming out with new Mediums ahead of Norris and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Lap 28. Carlos passes Norris. The Ferraris are seventh and eighth, but the Alpines and Daniel Ricciardo are yet to stop.

Lap 29. Virtual Safety Car per detriti della macchina di Stroll. Ferrai sesta e settima dietro a Fernando Alonso che però si deve ancora fermare.

Lap 33. Charles passes Alonso to go fifth.

Lap 35. At half-distance, Charles is fifth and Carlos seventh, behind Alonso.

Lap 36. Alonso pits and Carlos is back in sixth.

Lap 42. Perez makes his second stop and Charles moves up to fourth, but the Mexican soon takes back the position.

Lap 52. A second stop for Charles in 2.6 to fit Hards.

Lap 53. Carlos also stops for new Hards. The Ferraris are still fifth and sixth.

Chequered flag. This is how it finished: 18 points for Scuderia Ferrari, just 1 for McLaren. The advantage in the standings is now 31.5 points.