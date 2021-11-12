Quali recap: sixth and seventh for Carlos and Charles

Q1. Charles and Carlos are the first two drivers to take to the track. They are running the Softs, as they will do all through qualifying, starting with a used set. The Monegasque posts a time of 1’10”789, while the Spaniard laps in 1’10”487.

16.07. The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow pair pit for new tyres. Charles does a 1’09”135, but the time is disallowed for exceeding track limits at turn 4, while Carlos posts a 1’09”046.



16.13. Sainz stays in the garage while Leclerc has to try again as he is currently last. But he gets through comfortably with a 1’09”155, to put him fourth behind Carlos, so they are set for Q2.



Q2. Charles goes out and does a 1’08”939 and Carlos sets a 1’09”031. The Monegasque gets his time down to 1’08”859, but the Spaniard fails to improve, lapping just 21 thousandths slower. It’s enough for both of them to get to Q3.



Q3. Leclerc is first out the garage on used Softs to post a 1’09”403. Sainz is on a new set of tyres and records a 1’08”986. Everyone pits to fit the last available set of new Softs.



16.57. Everyone is back out for one last attempt. Charles does a 1’08”960 and Carlos’ lap is a 1’08”826. It means the Ferraris are sixth and seventh fastest, on the heels of Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri. Out front it’s the usual suspects: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

