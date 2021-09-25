Carlos on the front row in tricky qualifying conditions in Sochi

In a thrilling Russian Grand Prix qualifying, Scuderia Ferrari took a gamble and it paid off. The session began in the wet, but in the final minutes, Carlos and the team chose just the right moment to switch to slick Softs, which allowed him enough time to do two laps to get them up to temperature. This decision contributed to the Spaniard posting the second fastest time. It was his best ever F1 qualifying performance.

Charles. Leclerc made the cut out of Q1 but then decided to stay in the garage, given the tricky conditions and considering that he will in any case be starting from the back of the grid, as a result of his power unit change. The Russian Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 15 loca (14 CET.)

