Piero Ferrari remembers Michele Alboreto: “Quick, versatile and poised, as well as a real team player”

Twenty years have elapsed since the accident at the Lausitzring, in which Michele Alboreto lost his life at the wheel of an LMP1 prototype on 25 April 2001. The Italian had been a mainstay of Formula 1 during the Eighties, first with Tyrrell and then with Ferrari. He took part in 194 Formula 1 Grands Prix, 80 of them with the Maranello marque. He took five wins, three with the Scuderia. Vice President Piero Ferrari recalled the Milanese driver in conversation with Ferrari.com.

It is 20 years that Michele Alboreto passed away. He was the last Italian to win a Formula 1 race at the wheel of a Ferrari. If you had to sum him up in three words, what would they be?

It’s always difficult to sum up someone in just a few words, even more so in Michele’s case. We were always good friends, even after he left Ferrari and then the sport itself. He was extremely polite, absolutely dedicated to the team and, above all, very rational in his decisions.