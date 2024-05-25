Free practice 3: Charles quickest, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and seventh fastest in the final free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

52 laps. The Ferrari pair did not leave the garage until after the end of the red flag period provoked when Valtteri Bottas crashed at the second swimming pool chicane. Charles and Carlos were both on Soft tyres and set times of 1’11”977 and 1’12”279 respectively. Then with another set of the same compound, they both improved, with Leclerc posting the quickest time of the session in 1’11”369 while Sainz was seventh in 1’11”979. They both completed 26 laps.



