Free practice 2: Charles quickest, Carlos sixth

Charles Leclerc was quickest of all and Carlos Sainz was sixth fastest in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

73 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’11”573 and 1’12”738 respectively. In the middle of the session, both Ferraris switched to Soft tyres. Leclerc set his best time of the session in 1’11”278, while Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’11”962. For the final 20 minutes, both SF-24s were fuelled up. Charles completed 37 laps and Carlos did 36.