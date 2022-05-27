Free practice 1: Leclerc quickest, Sainz third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and third quickest respectively in the opening free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. The main task was to do as many laps as possible to get into a rhythm around the streets of the Principality.

57 laps. The two F1-75s spent the entire session running on the Medium tyre, each driver using two sets. Charles’ best time was a 1’14”531, which was seven hundredths quicker than Carlos, who stopped the clocks in 1’14”601. The two Ferrari men were split on the time sheet by Sergio Perez.

Programme. The second free practice session starts at 17 CET.