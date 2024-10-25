Free practice 1: Carlos second, accident for Oliver

Carlos Sainz was second quickest in the first free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Oliver Bearman was driving Charles Leclerc’s car in this hour, but he only completed seven laps before being involved in a collision with Alexander Albon’s Williams and was thus classified last.

32 laps. Carlos and Oliver began the session on Hard tyres, but was it almost immediately red flagged because of debris on track. Once the session resumed, they posted times of 1’19”407 and 1’21”256 respectively. But Bearman’s session only lasted seven laps as he was hit by Alex Albon at the exit to turn 9. Fortunately, the SF-24 does not seem too badly damaged, although the Englishman was unable to bring it back to the pits. After the session resumed, Carlos went out on Soft tyres, getting down to 1’18”315, to go second fastest. He then pitted to take on a heavy fuel load for the final laps, running the Hard tyres from the start of the session, completing a total of 25 laps.