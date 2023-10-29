Race recap: Charles third, Carlos fourth

The Mexico City Grand Prix gets underway at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit: air temperature is 25 degrees, the track is at 48.

Start. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez make the most of the slipstream and attack the Ferraris. The Mexican and the Monegasque collide. Charles is still second, with Carlos third.

Lap 4. Charles loses a front wing endplate, the part lying in the track so a Virtual Safety Car is called to remove the debris. After one lap, the race is on again.

Lap 19. Max Verstappen pits for fresh tyres. Charles and Carlos lead although they are now battling with Lewis Hamilton.

Giro 25. Hamilton pits, but Carlos does not cover him and stays out.

Lap 30. Pit stop for Carlos who rejoins fourth. On the next lap, his team-mate does the same, coming out on track in third place.

Lap 32. Kevin Magnussen crashes. Safety Car followed one lap later by a red flag.

Restart. A new standing start on lap 35 with Charles second and Carlos fourth. Then Leclerc is harassed by Hamilton and Sainz by George Russell.

Lap 39. Hamilton is passed by Leclerc.

Finish. There are no more changes. Charles comes home third ahead of Carlos who moves up to fourth in the championship. With Hamilton taking the point for fastest lap, Ferrari and Mercedes both score 27 points here, so the gap between them is still 22 points.