Free practice 1: Carlos and Charles head the field

Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was quickest in the first free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix, just 46 thousandths quicker than his second placed team-mate Charles Leclerc.

45 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on the Hard tyre, but the Monegasque had to pit immediately with a puncture. Sainz stayed out, posting a time of 1’22”788. Halfway through the session Leclerc went out on Softs, setting a time of 1’20”753. Carlos also switched to the softest compound and got down to 1’20”707, the fastest time of the session, before the red flag came out after Pietro Fittipaldi stopped out on track. Leclerc and Sainz then did long runs to the end of the session, on Soft and Hard tyres respectively. The second free practice session starts at 16.