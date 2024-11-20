Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 by Vittoria Macioci

Vittoria Maciociis a Roman illustrator who graduated in 2016 from École Émile Cohl in Lyon. She made her debut with Gravity Level, a sci-fi saga written by Lorenzo Palloni and published by Sarbacane éditions, which earned her the Gran Guinigi Award for Best Artwork at Lucca Comics & Games 2020. She contributed to the anthology Nées Rebelles (Démain éditions) and is currently working on the series Havana Split, written by Fréderic Brémaud for Dupuis éditions. She also illustrates for publishers such as Giunti and Ablaze and works as a character designer for video games like Roller Drama and Becoming Saint. She teaches character design and traditional techniques at the Idea Academy in Rome.