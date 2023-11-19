Race recap: Charles second, Carlos sixth

It’s Saturday night in Nevada and time for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Air temperature is 18 degrees, the track is at 19.

Start. Max Verstappen pushes Charles off the track at the first corner to take the lead, while Carlos spins and rejoins 17th. Virtual Safety Car.

Lap 4. The race resumes but the Safety Car is on track immediately when Lando Norris crashes. Carlos pits to fit Hard tyres.

Lap 7. Carlos passes Fernando Alonso and then Daniel Ricciardo a few laps later to move up to 14th.

Lap 17. Verstappen, who has been given a 5 second penalty, is struggling with graining. Charles passes him to retake the lead.

Lap 18. Lewis Hamilton has a puncture. Carlos is fifth now.

Lap 21. Charles pits for Hard tyres rejoining third ahead of Carlos.

Lap 26. Carlos is passed by George Russell and Verstappen. Charles passes Lance Stroll and moves up to second.

Lap 27. Safety Car for debris. Several cars stop and at the restart, Leclerc leads from Perez and Pierre Gasly. Carlos is tenth having fitted another set of new Hards.

Lap 32. Perez passes Charles for the lead.

Lap 35. Charles retakes the lead.

Lap 37. Verstappen passes Leclerc for the lead.

Lap 40. Carlos passes Alex Albon to go ninth.

Lap 43. Charles outbreaks himself at a corner allowing Perez past.

Lap 50. The last lap is a thriller. Charles catches Perez and passes him three corners from the flag. Carlos fights his way up to sixth. The gap between Mercedes and Ferrari is now down to 4 points.