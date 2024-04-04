Carlos: “Suzuka is my favourite track”

Carlos Sainz arrived in Japan still pumped from the win in Australia and met the journalists at the pre-event FIA press conference. “After the win in Melbourne I spent a few days relaxing, but the best thing was being able to get back to work on the physical training side now that the wound from my appendix operation is no longer causing me any major problems,” he said.

A unique track. The Spaniard said he was very happy to be racing in Suzuka. “I’d say it’s my favourite track of the whole season,” he commented. “It’s got everything and demands the most from the car as well as from the driver. Personally, I find that tracks where you lose time if you cross the white lines are the best. That’s exactly what happens here and every mistake costs you dear, given that the barriers are very close. The first series of esses is marvellous, but honestly there’s not a single corner I don’t like. It’s a real driver’s track and I can’t wait to jump in the car and tackle it.”

