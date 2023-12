Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and fourth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

49 laps. Charles and Carlos started off running the prototype tyres, setting times of 1’34”548 and 1’34”556. They then switched to Softs, setting their best times of 1’32”273 for Sainz and 1’32”574 for Leclerc. For the last 15 minutes, they ran with a heavier fuel load in race trim on Hard tyres. Carlos did 24 laps, Charles 25.