Free practice 2: Carlos third, Charles fifth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and fifth fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

53 laps. Both drivers started off on the Medium tyres with Charles lapping in 1’21”199 and Carlos in 1’21”264. They then switched to the Softs, Sainz setting his best time of 1’20”841, while Leclerc did a 1’20”892. Shortly after that, the session was red flagged when Kevin Magnussen went off the track at the second Lesmo. At the restart, both Ferraris ran the Mediums they had used at the start of the session to evaluate the car with a full fuel load. Leclerc drove a total of 26 laps while Sainz, who reverted to the Softs he had used earlier, right at the end, did 27.