Race recap: Charles second, Carlos fourth

Clear skies, dry. Temperature: air 27°; track 43°

Start. Charles keeps the lead off the grid and Carlos passes Sergio Perez for 14th. Max Verstappen rushes through to third place.

Lap 3. Carlos passes Kevin Magnussen for 13th, then Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll to go tenth.

Lap 8. Sainz passes Guanyu Zhou for ninth and one lap later Nyck de Vries for eighth.

Lap 10. Carlos passes Fernando Alons for seventh.

Lap 11. Carlos passes Lando Norris for sixth.

Lap 12. Carlos also gets Pierre Gasly for fifth. Vettel stops on track with a problem and Charles pits to switch to Medium tyres in 2.2 seconds. He rejoins third.

Lap 13. Sainz passes Daniel Ricciardo to be fourth behind Charles.

Lap 24. George Russell pits for Hards. Charles is up to second, Carlos third.

Lap 26. Verstappen pits and Charles is back in the lead.

Lap 31. Carlos has a 2.3 second pit stop for Softs. He rejoins seventh right behind Perez.

Lap 33. Sainz passes Perez at Roggia and moves up to sixth. On the same lap, Charles pits for another set of Softs and rejoins second, while Carlos is fifth.

Lap 36. A slow pit stop for Norris. Carlos is up to fourth.

Lap 48. Safety Car as Ricciardo stops on track. All drivers pit for Soft tyres.

Finish. The race ends behind the Safety Car with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz fourth.