Italian Grand Prix 2022 by Gianmarco Veronesi

BIO

Born in 1995, Gianmarco Veronesi is a rising talent among designers and artists in the Italian comic book landscape. After graduating in 2017 from the International School of Comics in Reggio Emilia, under the guidance of fellow artist and mentor Giuseppe Camuncoli, Gianmarco finds national success with publisher Renoir Comics. He is currently in bookstores with an illustrated biography of the Italian painter Tintoretto, published by Sky Arte Italy, and he is working as an illustrator and art director for many Sky programs. One of these is In Compagnia del Lupo, starring Carlo Lucarelli, and co-produced with the Italian Production Company TIWI. Gianmarco has also previously contributed art to the first two seasons of Scuderia Ferrari’s online awarded motion comic We Race.