Carlos: “At Silverstone we made an investment”

Carlos Sainz believes the work Scuderia Ferrari HP did in Silverstone will pay off. “At the last race, we made an investment, we sacrificed the race, choosing not to optimise the package for that track, preferring to bring home a lot of data which I believe has got us back on the right track.”

Chance. However, the Spaniard believes it will take a while. “We are by no means the only ones to have struggled with the development of the car, as you can see by looking at several other teams. This has probably happened because we are now on the limit in terms of development of these cars, and what little more can be extracted from a floor or other parts can only really be found out on track and not in the simulator. I am sure we are in with a chance of fighting for the wins again as we did in Australia at the start of the season.”

Evolution. Carlos also spoke about the Hungaroring track. “This place was once called ‘Monaco without the walls,’ but now it’s a medium speed track, while Monaco is still slow speed, so that old description no longer makes sense and driving these cars here in Budapest has definitely become more fun.”