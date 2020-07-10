In this video Marc Gené accompanies us on a lap of Mugello at the wheel of a Ferrari Formula 1 car. The first stopping zone, for the San Donato corner, is the hardest braking area of all, because you arrive there at top speed after the long start-finish straight. At the exit of Turn 1 you have to bear in mind that it leads straight into the esses made up of the Luco and Poggio Secco corners. A short straight leads to a second set of esses – the Materassi and Borgo San Lorenzo curves – which are soon followed by another two bends in the opposite direction: Casanova and Savelli. At this point you reach the two most spectacular corners of the whole track: Arrabbiata 1 and Arrabbiata 2. The second corner is particularly dangerous because it goes over the top of a hill and it’s not easy to work out the best line to take. The next set of esses is made up of the Scarperia and Palagio corners. A short straight brings you to the long bend known as Correntaio after which there is the fourth quick set of esses made up of the Biondetti 1 and Biondetti 2 bends. The lap is nearly finished, because before you reach the finish line there is only the Bucine corner remaining, a 180 degree curve that brings you back to the start-finish straight of this amazing circuit that is one of the most loved tracks by drivers.
Facts and figures
5,245 The length of the track in metres, a total that has never changed in the entire history of the circuit.
15 The number of corners on the Mugello Circuit: the slowest is San Donato, the longest is the Bucine, the final corner, while there are many more bends to face at high speed.
1’21”035 The best lap time set in the final session of collective Formula 1 testing at the circuit, which took place on 3 May 2012. The mark was set by Romain Grosjean in his Lotus.
5 Ferrari’s victories on the old 66km-long Circuito del Mugello (two overall and three in individual classes). The first arrived on 5 June 1955 thanks to Umberto Maglioli in a 750 Monza. The last, in the class of prototypes over 2 litres, arrived on 17 July 1966 after the efforts of Carlo Facetti and Antonio Nicodemi in a 250 LM.
82 The total of wins for Ferrari on the current Mugello Circuit (35 overall, 47 in individual classes). The first was sealed in the GTX class by Giovanni Del Buono and Odoardo Govoni at the wheel of a 512BB/LM in a race that counted towards the Sport-Prototype World Championship on 12 April 1981. The most recent was on 6 October 2019 which was won by Italian drivers Stefano Gai and Antonio Fuoco (one of the simulator drivers for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow) at the wheel of a 488 GT3 run by Scuderia Baldini 27, a result that also took Gai to the overall championship.
0 The total number of Gran Premi della Toscana di Formula 1 (Formula 1 Grand Prix of Tuscany) that have been raced so far. The title has never even existed before in any form of motorsport. By contrast the Coppa della Toscana did take place between 1949 and 1954, which was a race in stages in the region that came about as a direct consequence of the exclusion of the city of Florence from the 1949 Mille Miglia. In that year the famous race went from Parma via the Cisa Pass to Versilia. The Automobile Club di Firenze therefore decided to organise a race of its own that saw the cars hurtle along the streets of the Grand Duchy. Ferrari won four of the five editions with its clients, also taking six class wins.