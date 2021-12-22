Giovinazzi and Schumacher reserve drivers for the Scuderia, Shwartzman test driver

There’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc of course, but others besides. The Scuderia has established the roles of other drivers that are part of next season’s line-up.

Reserve. Antonio Giovinazzi, who will be racing in Formula E next year with the Dragon Penske Autosport team, will continue working with the Scuderia as reserve driver, as he has done for the past two seasons when also driving for Alfa Romeo Racing. The 28-year-old Italian will be on hand for 12 of next year’s 23 races and will stay in touch with Formula 1 through a busy simulator programme so that he is fully au fait with the 2022 car. Antonio will attend Grands Prix with the team and will also be available to step in if any of Scuderia Ferrari’s customer teams require a replacement driver. For the eleven F1 rounds which clash with Giovinazzi’s Formula E commitments, his place will be taken by Mick Schumacher, who continues to race for the Haas F1 Team in 2022. Mick is still part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and so next year he will be able to count on support from Ferrari’s young driver programme, both at the track and in Maranello, where he will be able to use the Scuderia’s simulator.

Test driver. Robert Shwartzman will be the team’s test driver. This year, the Russian Ferrari Driver Academy member took two wins in Formula 2 and six further podiums and was fighting his team mate Oscar Piastri for the title right to the final round. In 2021, Robert already took part in three Formula 1 test sessions at the wheel of a Ferrari, most recently a few days ago in Abu Dhabi with the SF21. The Russian will be backing up the race drivers at the controls of the new simulator, which was completed last summer. He will therefore be working alongside two experts in this field, which is becoming ever more important in Formula 1 these days, the Italians Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon.