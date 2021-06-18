  • Store
Free Practice 1: 48 laps for Charles and Carlos

Le Castellet 18 giugno 2021

In the first free practice session for the French Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz each completed 24 laps, evaluating all three tyre compounds.

3 Compounds.  Leclerc started off on the Medium compound, before switching to the Softs to run in qualifying trim. The Monegasque’s best time was a 1’34”950, which was good enough for eleventh fastest overall. Sainz had to settle for a 1’35”342, having flat-spotted his Softs due to a spin. Before that the Spaniard had tried the Hard compound.

Afternoon.  The second free practice session is due to start at 15 CET.