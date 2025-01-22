First laps in a Ferrari for Lewis and a return to the cockpit for Charles

On the first track day of the year, the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers completed 30 and 14 laps respectively

An eagerly awaited debut in a red car for one driver and the first run out of the season for another were the items on the agenda for Scuderia Ferrari HP at the Fiorano track today, as the team had its first taste of track action of the 2025 season.

Historic moment. Rain had greeted Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari on Monday and today that gave way to quite thick fog, which slightly spoilt the view for the huge number of fans who had gathered on the via Giardini overpass in Maranello that runs alongside the Ferrari-owned test track. Coincidentally, fog was also a factor on 16 November 1995, when Michael Schumacher, who would go on to be a seven-time world champion, had his first run at Fiorano. Today at 9.16, an SF-23 bearing the number 44, left the garage for the first time, for a single installation lap on rain tyres, under the watchful eye of Team Principal Fred Vasseur and his deputy Jerome d’Ambrosio. Members of Lewis’ family were also there and were clearly excited. Once back in the pits, the Englishman stayed in the car, speaking to his race engineer Riccardo Adami over the radio. Then, with Vice President Piero Ferrari having also arrived to watch the action, the test really got underway, with Lewis going out on slick tyres, doing flying laps, while also attempting some practice starts as he got to grips with all the systems on the car. He completed a total of 30 laps, equal to 89 kilometres: no doubt he would have liked to do more, but as from this year even the TPC tests (Testing of Previous Cars) which allow teams to run cars that are at least two years old, can only cover a total of a thousand kilometres in the hands of the teams’ race drivers. Following the post-session debrief with the engineers, Lewis went out to the corner where the fans were gathered to say hello and thank them for their warm welcome over his first few days as a “ferrarista.”

Back in the cockpit. During the lunchbreak, the fog was washed away by light drizzle, as the Scuderia mechanics changed the configuration on the car, after which, at 13.32 the SF-23 went back out on track bearing Charles Leclerc’s number 16. During the morning, the Monegasque was in meetings in the Maranello offices and now, 43 days after the end-of-season Abu Dhabi test, he was back in the cockpit. Clearly, he ran a different programme to Lewis as the SF-23 holds no secrets for him. Vasseur and d’Ambrosio were again keen observers in the garage. Charles completed 14 laps, equivalent to 42 kilometres bringing today’s total to 44 laps and 131 kilometers. At the end of the afternoon, he also went out to meet the fans who had patiently endured the damp and cold conditions in Maranello. Earlier, he got them cheering with some celebratory "doughnuts" on track. The 2025 season is underway.





Lewis Hamilton #44

I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life. When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost twenty years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.





Charles Leclerc #16

The first day back in the car is always a great feeling after the holidays. It’s good to be back on track, to see that so many fans came out to watch us. Feeling all this excitement surrounding the team is very motivating. It was a good day, even though it was raining a little bit when I was driving.

Of course it was nice to be able to see Lewis driving his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him. Now I’m looking forward to being back in the car next week and to really start working hard for the coming season.





Frédéric Vasseur Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team. Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.

As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain. It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today.