Ferrari announces a technical collaboration agreement with Cadillac Formula 1 Team

Ferrari is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with General Motors and TWG Global to supply the Cadillac Formula 1 Team with its power unit and gearbox starting in 2026*.





Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States. We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration. It means we will continue to have two “customer teams” in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari.





Graeme Lowdon, Team Principal of Cadillac Formula 1 Team led by TWG Global and General Motors

We are thrilled to partner with Ferrari as the power unit and gearbox supplier for our Cadillac team, bringing together two remarkable legacies. Choosing the right power unit partner is crucial, and we trust in Ferrari’s passion, excellence and the exceptional capabilities of their people.





*Subject to the team receiving confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved.