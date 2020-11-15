After a disappointing qualifying, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc produced two majestic drives and thanks also to a perfectly executed strategy, the German made it to the third step of the podium, with the Monegasque right behind him to bring home the team’s best overall result of the season.

Closing stages. In the last few laps, with Lewis Hamilton in the lead, the Scuderia pair had a great pace which saw them close on second placed Sergio Perez in the Racing Point. Charles led the attack on the Mexican on the very last lap. Perez made a mistake at turn 11 and Charles got past but the Racing Point driver fought back and tried to get the place back. As Leclerc tried to defend, he went wide at turn 12 and Sebastian made the most of the scrap to get ahead of his team-mate, crossing the line just three tenths behind Perez, with Charles fourth. With 27 points scored today, Scuderia Ferrari is sixth in the Constructors’ championship but third place is now just 24 points ahead.

