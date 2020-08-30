Scuderia Ferrari came away from the 65th Belgian Grand Prix empty handed at the end of a disappointing race, which saw both cars finish outside the points. Sebastian Vettel was 13th and Charles Leclerc was 14th.

No pace. The team ran different tyre strategies, with Charles pitting twice and Sebastian one, but the SF1000 struggled to get any of the compounds to work properly. The drivers therefore lacked grip and pace and were uncompetitive as a consequence.

Italian races. The 2020 Championship continues apace and now heads to Italy for two rounds, next Sunday at Monza and the traditional Italian Grand Prix, and then the following week at Mugello, which hosts a championship race for the first time; the Toscana Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix.