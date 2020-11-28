Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc completed 29 laps between them during the final free practice session hour prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session which starts at 17 local (15 CET.)

Times. Both drivers set their fastest laps on their second run on Soft tyres, as the track conditions improved with each passing lap as the cars cleaned up the surface. Sebastian completed 15 laps, the quickest in 1’29”859, while Charles made a mistake in the final sector and therefore only managed a 1’30”183.