Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel spent the third free practice session, late morning at Spielberg, preparing for qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

39 laps. Charles did 19 laps and Sebastian 20, doing various runs on Soft tyres. After 20 minutes, the session was red flagged after Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams at turn 1 and although he was unhurt, ten minutes of track time were lost clearing the car away.

Best times. Leclerc’s best time was a 1’04”703, which was fifth fastest overall, while Vettel stopped the clocks in 1’04”851, to be seventh on the time sheet. Austrian Grand Prix qualifying starts at 15.